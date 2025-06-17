AEW Star Wants John Cena Like Retirement Tour

An AEW star envisions his retirement to be similar to John Cena.

The Cenation Leader announced his decision to retire from wrestling more than a year in advance. In 2025, he’s going to different cities to show his gratitude to the audiences there one last time before calling it a career.

MVP expressed interest in a similar tour during the latest episode of his YouTube show. The Hurt Syndicate star once again noted how he does not have a lot of time left in his in-ring career, and explained that at this point he’s continuing it only for the love of the game:

“I just still enjoy doing it. When I get to the point that I can’t do it effectively or if I’m taking baseball slide bumps, then it’s time to go. I plan on ending this run here pretty soon anyway. I want to have my last match. I want to have the retirement tour, let me go around, ‘Hey, this is the last time MVP will be wrestling in your city.’”

When the co-host joked that MVP had another 20 years left as an active performer, the wrestling veteran said that he has a maximum of 2-year window left to end his in-ring run. Though the 51-year-old said that he’ll continue working as a manager beyond that and be active in the business for maybe next 10 or 15 years.

The former WWE star made his AEW in-ring debut during the January 15 episode of Dynamite this year. He has wrestled several matches in the indies since then.