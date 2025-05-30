MVP Reveals Why He Has ‘Zero Respect’ For Triple H

MVP continues his feud with Triple H.

The former WWE star has been vocal about the new creative head of WWE since leaving the company in August 2024. The former US Champion has criticized Triple H for the treatment of Hurt Syndicate members after he took over creative. He has also implied that The Game books black talents differently, though the wrestling veteran has denied calling the WWE Executive a racist.

The now AEW star was asked about his beef with Triple H again during a recent interview with Bet Ideas. MVP was specifically asked to expand on his remarks about how the WWE Hall of Famer views the talent of color in a certain way. Replying to it, the 51-year-old said that you just have to look at the current state of WWE programming to understand what he means:

“Let’s just say this, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after he took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card. Bobby Lashley is a bankable, marketable guy. And two-time WWE Champion just got reduced to mid-card, whatever. What I said, specifically in response to the person on my Instagram page, was that you see it. It’s my opinion of how he chooses to book certain talents. Some people say all the time that, ‘oh MVP’s just griping, MVP’s just crying’. Okay, well just watch the program. Who were the people in the top spots under his leadership? Who were given the opportunities?”

Nothing To Do With Race: MVP

MVP explained that his opinions are based on his own personal experiences with Triple H. He promised that someday he’ll go into depth about his issues with the WWE CCO:

“I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race. My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him.”

The Hurt Syndicate star also talked about his picks for the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. He named people such as Macho Man who deserve to be in the list. MVP also mentioned how some people will pick Hulk Hogan but according to him, The Hulkster is disqualified from the conversation because of ‘who he is.’