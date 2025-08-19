New AEW Trademark Filing Hints at Potential Special

AEW has filed a new trademark that pays homage to the legendary Extreme Championship Wrestling. The filing for “September to Remember” comes just before the company is set to begin a multi-week residency at the historic 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia.

The trademark was filed on August 18 for goods and services related to producing a professional wrestling event. The filing is for: “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events.”

The name is inspired by “November to Remember,” which was one of ECW’s signature pay-per-view events throughout the 1990s. The choice of name is particularly fitting given AEW’s upcoming schedule.

On August 27, AEW will begin a seven-show residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The run will last through September 11 and will include three episodes of Dynamite, three episodes of Collision, and the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

It is widely speculated that the “September to Remember” trademark will be used as the theme for one of these special episodes of Dynamite or Collision emanating from the iconic home of hardcore wrestling.