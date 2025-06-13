Backstage News On All In Title Unification Match

AEW will soon be getting a new world title-level championship.

The company unveiled a new title belt on this week’s Summer Blockbuster special of Dynamite. It was announced that the upcoming All In match between International champion Kenny Omega and Continental champion Kazuchika Okada will be a title unification match with the winner receiving the new belt.

Fightful Select recently provided some backstage updates on this bout. They revealed that the company had been thinking about the same for almost a year. The officials had planned for this match to take place at the Texas PPV going as far back as December 2024, even before Kenny Omega’s NJPW return.

More than 1400 tickets have been sold for the upcoming PPV since the bout was announced. The dream rematch has been credited internally as the reason behind the accelerated ticket sales.

As for the plans for the unified title, the site reports that it’s expected to be booked as an additional World title, instead of being another mid-card title for the company. Some have wondered if the officials will do away with the Continental Classic tournament after the unification but the word is that it is here to stay.

‘Intercontinental’ has not been considered as a name for the new unified title internally, despite popular speculation. WWE filed trademark for the name back in 2020, so AEW will likely use a different name for the new belt.