Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s Arena Mexico Appearance

Bryan Danielson has got people talking again.

The former AEW Champion made a surprise appearance during the ROH Global Wars taping during AEW’s visit to Arena Mexico this week.

The wrestling veteran came out to make the save for his childhood idol Blue Panther, and more importantly took a bump himself, while delivering the Busaiku Knee to clear out the heels.

Fightful Select provided some update on the latest Danielson sighting. Per the report, the spot with Blue Panther meant a lot to Bryan. The Shane Taylor Promotions stable which attacked Panther were brought into the country specifically for the segment.

The American Dragon had recently revealed that he was not cleared for action but there have been expectations within AEW that he’ll compete again. The latest bump only helps solidify this belief.

No one within the company has heard about Bryan Danielson getting a neck surgery at this point, but the company was intentional in promoting his AEW title reign as the end of his full time run instead of retirement.

Wheeler Yuta has been using Danielson’s moves since betraying the former champion to join Death Riders at the WrestleDream PPV. It’s said to be a set up by officials for Bryan for when or if he decides to return to action.

In his absence from the ring, the 44-year-old has continued working as a creative consultant and ambassador for the company. He’s been confirmed for an appearance at the All In: Texas show next month, though so far there has been no indication of him wrestling at the PPV.