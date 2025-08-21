Nick Wayne Pulled From Forbidden Door, Replacement Revealed

Nick Wayne will not be a part of AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, the young wrestler has confirmed. During the August 20, episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland, Wayne shared that he won’t be competing at the pay-per-view due to a broken foot. Wayne claimed he suffered the injury at the hands of Cope on the August 13 edition of Dynamite.

Despite this setback, Wayne still plans to ruin the reunion of Cope and Christian Cage. In his video, Wayne shared that the returning Killswitch would be replacing him at Forbidden Door. Killswitch attacked Cope in the ring and delivered a chokeslam, before hitting a second chokeslam on Cage.

The match at Forbidden Door will now see Cope and Cage battle Killswitch and Kip Sabian. As for Wayne, the reigning ROH TV Champion, it is unclear when he will return to action. With the possibility of forfeiting his title ever-present, time will tell what’s to come for the injured star.