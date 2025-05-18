Nigel McGuinness In-Ring Return Set for AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 just got even bigger with a tag-team match being added to the pay-per-view card. During the the May 17 episode of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia will team up to face FTR.

This will be McGuinness’ fourth match since returning to action last year following a 13-year retirement. McGuinness, who also serves as a commentator in AEW, made his return at All In: London, earning a huge ovation from his native crowd.

Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Lineup:

AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, The Young Bucks, Marina Shafir, and The Death Riders vs. Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, and The Opps

Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet Tag Match: Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia vs. FTR

This unexpected pairing has sparked widespread buzz ahead of the highly anticipated pay-per-view, set for May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Double or Nothing.