Nixon Newell Says She’s Received Death Threats Over AEW Collision Drama

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize did not compete during the November 8, edition of AEW Collision as initially planned. Now, Newell has spoken about the backlash she’s received in the wake of what happened.

Taking to her Twitch stream, Newell shared that she’s received multiple death threats over what transpired at AEW Collision. Newell sarcastically said it was “lovely” to wake up to these threats for standing up for what she believes in.

“I had multiple today. I got three today and it’s always with the IWC [Internet Wrestling Community.] So it is what it is.”

Initially, it was reported that Newell and Alize had refused to lose their match given that they had lost their debut match the previous week. It was later claimed, however, it was later reported that Newell and Alize had no issue with the match result, but instead had an issue with the match only being given three minutes.

On the stream, Newell said that the issue was indeed with the time, not the result. Newell argued that having such a short tag team match could have not done anyone in the match any good.

“We decided as a couple, as wrestlers independently that 3 minutes isn’t going make anyone look good. As wrestlers, we want everyone to look good.”

Rather than ‘storming out,’ Newell and Alize politely explained their views and were given the go-ahead to leave the show. While this is a situation that has divided fans, nothing excuses sending death threats to either Nixon Newell or Miranda Alize. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this story.