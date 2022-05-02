Okada Confirms His Status for Forbidden Door PPV

Kazuchika Okada says the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view wouldn’t be much of a super-show without him.

The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion spoke about the upcoming PPV at Sunday’s press conference following NJPW Dontaku.

Okada says he does not know what the format will be when AEW and NJPW make history on June 26th. It might be AEW stars vs. NJPW stars, it might be talent from both companies teaming up together. What matters is that he’s a part of it.

“Well, of course I don’t know what shape that event will take, but the fact that we’re having this combined event at all means I should absolutely be a part of it,” he said (via NJPW1972.com).

“There wouldn’t be much point in having a supershow like that if I’m not there.” – Kazuchika Okada

Okada feels that New Japan Pro Wrestling will gain new fans from working with AEW, just like some NJPW fans will discover All Elite Wrestling.

Okada on AEW

Okada joked that he is certainly aware of AEW. He complimented them for having world class talent. However, there is always the opportunity to reach new fans.

There are still many people who have never heard of AEW. He said that cuts both ways, and there are many people who will be seeing him for the first time, as well.



“Whatever happens, I’m fully confident that those people will be leaving knowing how good I am. No matter who it might be, I think that a lot of people will get fired up, draw on that energy. There’ll be fans counting the days, not sleeping the night before, and that’s great. But anything more specific, I can’t really say at this point.”

He added that he plans on walking into Chicago as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.