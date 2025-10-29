Orange Cassidy Issues Blood And Guts Challenge To The Death Riders

The heated rivalry between The Conglomeration and The Death Riders is set to culminate in AEW’s most violent and chaotic match: Blood & Guts. On the October 29 “Fright Night” episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy, in his signature low-effort style, officially laid down the challenge for the two-ring, two-cage spectacle, which is now set to take place on the November 12 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The challenge came at the conclusion of a brutal main event that saw Jon Moxley face Kyle O’Reilly in singles competition. The match was an intense, hard-hitting affair that quickly spilled to the outside. O’Reilly locked Moxley in a guillotine submission on the floor and refused to break the hold, prompting the referee to count both men out, ending the match in a double countout.

This unsatisfying conclusion led to an immediate post-match brawl. The remaining members of the Death Riders hit the ring to swarm O’Reilly, who was quickly saved by his Conglomeration allies—Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong—along with their frequent partner, Darby Allin. After the two factions brawled, Allin took the microphone and teased that he had a solution to end their war. He passed the mic to Mark Briscoe, who also hyped the announcement before handing the microphone to Orange Cassidy.

With the crowd buzzing, Cassidy simply and lazily declared, “Blood & Guts.” The match is now official for the November 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. As of publish time, the exact members for each team have not been officially confirmed, but it will presumably see the united front of The Conglomeration and Darby Allin taking on Jon Moxley and his Death Riders faction inside the structure.