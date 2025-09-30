Orange Cassidy Praises Kris Statlander’s Historic AEW Title Win

Orange Cassidy has had his ups and downs with Kris Statlander but the former did take time to acknowledge the historic moment recently generated by the latter. At AEW All Out, Statlander unseated then-champion Toni Storm from her throne in a fatal four way match. It was a feat that not only saw Statlander claim the AEW women’s title, but she became the first woman in company history to hold the women’s world title and the TBS championship.

Cassidy recently returned to the AEW fold after Statlander accomplished this feat and while The Best Friends had a public, bitter breakup last year, the former AEW international champion was clearly watching from afar to take in Kris Statlander’s big accomplishment. Speaking to The Takedown on SI about Statlander’s history making christening in Toronto, Cassidy said,

“She is the definition of working hard. She works very, very hard. And personally, you know, she’s going through some stuff and she’s made some decisions, and I’ll never hold that against her.” “She hasn’t lost my phone number, and, yeah, I personally really have a special place [for her]. And I don’t think it’s really hit to anybody yet that she’s the first ever person to get both the TBS and the Women’s [World Championship]. That’s incredible. She’s had two knee [surgeries]. She works very, very hard. It’s nice to see when people that work hard get success.”

Orange Cassidy’s road to returning and his own pursuit of a second singles title in AEW

Orange Cassidy addressed the injury related hinderances that Kris Statlander recently overcame but the man who is freshly squeezed had his own difficult road that kept him sidelined. A torn pectoral muscle kept Cassidy out of the ring since April and he made his AEW return on last week’s instalment of AEW Dynamite in a winning effort alongside compatriots, Mark Briscoe and Hologram. The trifecta got the victory over The Don Callis Family and guides OC toward an important opportunity to claim even more singles gold within All Elite Wrestling.

Orange Cassidy will test skill with Kyle Fletcher for the latter’s TNT championship on the next episode of AEW Dynamite which celebrates the six year anniversary of the television program. Cassidy and Fletcher have a bit of a longer history with one another clashing for AEW gold although the champion and challenger roles will be reversed in this next meeting.