Orange Cassidy Sidelined With An Injury

The injury bug has taken down another AEW star, Orange Cassidy.

Fightful reported today that the former AEW International Champion has been sidelined with an injury. The early indication, based on people in the company, is that Cassidy possibly tore his pectoral muscle.

His last match was two weeks ago against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey. Also, a clear timetable for his return is not known. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether there are any plans for him to get surgery.

Cassidy has yet to comment publicly on the injury nor has AEW. Cassidy has been a fan-favorite since his arrivial in the promotion, winning over fans with his unique gimmick.

His last championship match came a few months ago as in Febuary on an episode of Dynamite, Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong to earn a shot at the International Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. However, a week later, he came up short in trying to win the title.

We wish Cassidy the best in his recovery.