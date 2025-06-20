Original AEW All In: Texas Opponent For Mercedes Mone Revealed

The booking strategy behind Mercedes Moné’s undefeated streak in AEW has been directly influenced by AEW’s plans for the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone was not against taking a loss to build a bigger story. Specifically, a match with former ROH Women’s Champion Athena was discussed.

However, once AEW finalized the All In card, the plan for Mone shifted. The company decided on a high-profile match between Mone and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. With that match set, having Mone lose in the lead-up, including in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final against Kris Statlander, was seen as counterproductive.

Meltzer also revealed that Storm was not the first choice for Mone’s opponent at the stadium show. The initial plan involved another top star who is no longer with the company, Mariah May. May has since joined WWE and featured as a top star on WWE NXT.