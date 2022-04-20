Listen to Owen Hart’s AEW Theme Song, “Legacy”

Owen Hart’s AEW theme music has been released.

The track is titled, “Legacy” and is composed by Mikey Rukus. We know the song has been in production for at least 6 months, since we got a sneak peek back in October.

AEW has partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation for a series of projects, including men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Qualifying matches for the inaugural tournaments are currently underway.

The finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will take place at the annual AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

As you can hear below, Legacy pays homage to the classic Owen Hart theme song that blared through WWF arenas during the mid-1990’s.

Listen to Owen Hart’s AEW theme:

<a href="https://aewrestling.bandcamp.com/track/legacy-owen-hart-aew-theme" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">LEGACY-OWEN HART AEW THEME by All Elite Wrestling</a>