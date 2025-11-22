Paul Wight Returns To AEW During Full Gear Tailgate Brawl

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Paul Wight made a surprising return to All Elite Wrestling programming on Saturday night. Wight appeared during the “Tailgate Brawl” pre-show ahead of the Full Gear Pay-Per-View event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This marked his first appearance in some time for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wight initially joined the commentary team during the tag team match between Boom & Doom and RPG Vice. However, his involvement escalated beyond the broadcast table toward the conclusion of the bout. After Trent Beretta grabbed “Big Justice,” Wight intervened while the referee was distracted, delivering a knockout punch to Beretta. This interference allowed Boom & Doom to capitalize and secure the victory.

Wight, known worldwide for his two-decade tenure in WWE as “The Big Show,” departed the company in 2021 to sign with AEW. Since making the jump, he has served as an in-ring competitor, commentator, and mentor to the roster. His last official match took place earlier this year against Lance Archer and The Don Callis Family during the Jericho Cruise 2024.

In an interview with The YES Network last year, Wight spoke highly of his experience since joining Tony Khan’s promotion. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to utilize his extensive experience to help the next generation of talent while still remaining active in the industry.

Wight made his in-ring debut for AEW at All Out 2021, where he defeated QT Marshall. He currently holds an undefeated 6-0 record within the promotion. It remains to be seen if his physical involvement at the Tailgate Brawl signals a return to more regular competition.