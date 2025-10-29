Marina Shafir Replaces Injured Penelope Ford in AEW Tournament

Penelope Ford has been forced to withdraw from the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament due to injury. The announcement was made on AEW Dynamite. Ford suffered a torn UCL and is out of action indefinitely.

Megan Bayne was given the option to choose a replacement partner. She has selected Marina Shafir to take Ford’s place in the tournament. Shafir will now team with Bayne as they continue their quest for the titles.

An injury has sidelined @thePenelopeFord, but @meganbayne’s run in the #AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament isn’t over yet. @MarinaShafir seems ready to step into that opening! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jLeSjQlTJd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2025

The news of Ford’s injury and Shafir’s addition was first reported by All Elite Wrestling via Twitter on October 30, 2025. The nature of the injury and its impact on Ford’s future were also confirmed. Fans are eager to see how Shafir and Bayne will perform as a team in the tournament.

Shafir’s addition presents a new dynamic to the tournament. It remains to be seen how this change will affect the overall landscape of the competition. Bayne and Shafir are scheduled to compete next week.