Plans For AEW Anarchy In The Arena

The anticipation for AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view is building, with one match in particular promising utter chaos: Anarchy in the Arena. The build-up itself has been nothing short of anarchy, leaving many fans eagerly speculating about the participants in this no-holds-barred match.

Sources within AEW have provided Fightful Select with an expected lineup for the highly anticipated match. While the card is always subject to change, current indications point towards an interesting lineup. The teams are shaping up as follows: Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs are slated to join forces, facing off against the formidable alliance of the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir.

Katsuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli could very well be added to their respective sides. While the involvement of HOOK and Wheeler Yuta wasn’t confirmed to Fightful Select, the possibility remains open should they be available, further underscoring the unpredictable nature of Anarchy in the Arena.

Interestingly, Fightful Select also learned that a significant Continental Championship match is expected to feature “Speedball” Mike Bailey taking on Kazuchika Okada. While this high-stakes singles contest is anticipated to occur earlier in the evening, the possibility of either Bailey or Okada making a cameo appearance during the Anarchy in the Arena match later on has not been ruled out.