Powerhouse Hobbs Wins Casino Gauntlet Match, Earns AEW World Title Match

Powerhouse Hobbs has achieved one of the most significant milestones of his AEW career, earning the #1 contender spot for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Jon Moxley.

Hobbs previously challenged Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the April 24, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. However, a leg injury sustained during the match sidelined him until November.

On this week’s Dynamite from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, Hobbs secured his spot as the top contender by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match. The match featured a stacked lineup of competitors, including:

Jay White

Hangman Page

Wheeler Yuta

Ricochet

Adam Cole

Daniel Garcia

Powerhouse Hobbs

Roderick Strong

Lance Archer

Kyle O’Reilly

Jeff Jarrett

With the victory, Hobbs will face Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s Dynamite, which carries the special title Maximum Carnage. The event will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, Moxley’s hometown.

Also announced for Maximum Carnage is a match between Christian Cage and Hook, as well as a Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of the gauntlet will earn a shot at Mariah May’s AEW Women’s Title at Grand Slam Australia.