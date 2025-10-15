AEW Dynamite Preview October 15 2025
Preview for Tonight’s 3-Hour AEW Dynamite & Collision Super Show

by Michael Reichlin

AEW presents a special three-hour Dynamite and Collision supershow tonight, airing live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Serving as the go-home event before AEW WrestleDream 2025, the card features the final build before AEW’s latest PPV offering.

The AEW Dynamite/Collision supershow kicks off live at 8:00 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max. The broadcast will run for three hours and is also available internationally via TrillerTV and local AEW partners.

Announced Matches and Appearances

  • AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable
  • Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Hechicero & Mark Davis) — following Kota Ibushi’s injury and Omega’s uneasy alliance with Perry
  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong — a rematch years in the making
  • Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) — revenge match stemming from last week’s events
  • The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) — another chapter in their escalating faction feud
  • Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter — their first singles clash since ROH stardom
  • Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne — grudge match following Cameron’s recent return from injury
  • “Famous Last Words” Segment: AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and “Timeless” Toni Storm share final promos before their WrestleDream showdown
  • Face-to-Face: Jon Moxley and Darby Allin meet in the ring one last time before their “I Quit” match at WrestleDream — with a strict “no contact” rule.

If last year’s AEW WrestleDream was any indication, we’re in for another good show this weekend.

