QT Marshall Competes in 2024 Atlanta Classic Bodybuilding Competition

QT Marshall competed at a bodybuilding competition this week. The AEW executive shared media of himself competing at the 2024 NPC Lenda Murray Atlanta Classic presented by Wings of Strength. The show is a 2024 Olympia Qualifier for nine IBFF professional league divisions.

Marshall has kept an active in-ring schedule this year, competing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this past week for Ring of Honor and at last month’s AAA TripleMania XXXII pay-per-view from Tijuana, Mexico. He’s the reigning Heavyweight Champion of Florida’s Coastal Championship Wrestling.

Pro Wrestling & Bodybuilding

Pro wrestling and bodybuilding share a deep-rooted connection, as impressive physiques have been a selling point of the sport since its inception. This natural synergy has led many promoters and wrestlers to embrace bodybuilding, often competing in prestigious competitions and starting bodybuilding federations.

Triple H, for instance, began competing in bodybuilding competitions as a teenager. John Cena’s eye-popping physique has been a hallmark of his wrestling persona, earning him features in various bodybuilding and fitness magazines. Trish Stratus transitioned from a successful career as a fitness model to becoming one of WWE’s most celebrated wrestlers.

Alexa Bliss’s journey is particularly inspiring, as she credits bodybuilding with helping her overcome an eating disorder. Her dedication to the sport led her to compete in the Arnold Classic and become a certified pro bodybuilder by the age of 20. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have both competed in bodybuilding in recent years, showcasing their dedication to maintaining peak physical condition. In November 2023, Montez Ford announced he’d overcome body dysmorphia to win his first bodybuilding competition.

Bodybuilding requires incredible discipline, strength, and determination, but it’s even more impressive for the pro wrestlers who have dabbled in bodybuilding and excelled at the highest level in a sport that demands much more than just looking good on stage. Their ability to combine the physical rigor of bodybuilding with the athleticism, charisma, and performance skills required in pro wrestling that truly sets them apart.

