AEW/ROH Wrestler Queen Aminata Dealing With Knee Injury

Queen Aminata is dealing with an injury, but the AEW/ROH star is determined to power through this setback. During her latest vlog, Aminata shared that she hurt her knee during training.

“I can’t really run today because when I came in, I was rolling around the ring, and I hurt my knee a little.“

Despite this injury, Aminata went to the AEW tapings in Jacksonville and performed in a pre-tape segment. Later in the video though, Aminata admitted that her knee was getting worse.

“My knee is so freaking sore. But let’s go. Traveling. Traveling is the hardest part. But here we go. Work never ends. I got home super tired and my knee was super sore and swollen.“

Aminata debuted in AEW during an episode of Dark in April 2021, and debuted for Ring of Honor in December the following year. Her AEW TV debut would come in January 2024 when she lost to Mariah May (now WWE’s Blake Monroe) on AEW Dynamite.

At this time, it is unclear if Aminata will need to miss any time in the ring, or what exactly happened to her knee. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on her situation.