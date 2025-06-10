Queen Aminata Speaks Out After Fan Finds Her Hotel Room

As a wrestler, AEW/ROH’s Queen Aminata has countless fans who appreciate her work in the ring and her exciting personality. Unfortunately, one fan went way too far this week, prompting Aminata to speak out.

On X, Aminata shared that a fan located her hotel room humber while she was staying in New York and sent her flowers. Saying that the unwanted advance left her feeling uncomfortable for days after, Aminata made clear that “Yall need to stop for real.”

? Be a fan. Don’t be a creep. I had a fan send me flowers to my hotel when I was in New York with my name and room number one it.

– Imagine how I felt that day and days after… yall need to stop for real — Queen Aminata ???????? (@amisylle) June 8, 2025

Aminata’s experience demonstrates the importance of fans respecting the private lives of wrestlers. In 2020, Sonya Deville was the victim of an attempted kidnapping which resulted in her needing months away to deal with the trauma. Several wrestlers, often female, have spoken about their experiences with fans who take things way too far.

Hopefully, Aminata won’t have to go through this again, as the fan learning of her hotel room left her feeling unsafe.