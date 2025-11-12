AEW Star Explains Reason For Missing Blood & Guts

Queen Aminata has revealed what kept her out of Blood & Guts.

The female star was supposed to be part of the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match on this week’s Dynamite. She was first pulled from a scheduled match on last week’s episode of the Wednesday night show and then replaced in the match beyond as well.

In a new vlog on her YouTube channel, Aminata explained the reason behind this decision from the management. The AEW star revealed that she has been feeling tightness in her neck

“I was not cleared because my neck is so tight. I cannot [turn my neck]. Now, I can move it a little bit, but because of that I got taken out of the match today and that resulted in me being taken out of Blood & Guts.”

Safety Comes First: Queen Aminata

Though Queen Aminata is keeping a positive mindset despite missing out on the historic match. She mentioned how she would rather take a few weeks off to take care of her neck now than to miss months of action by aggravating it further:

“I’m a firm believer in everything happens for a reason. Safety comes first. I’d rather be out two to three weeks than be out for six months. It hurts because I feel like I’ve put in the work to be part of this historical moment in women’s wrestling. I’m disappointed, but I know the medical team at AEW are trying their best to make me understand that they are doing this for my own good and well-being,”

Mina Shirakawa replaced Aminata in the Blood & Guts match at tonight’s show, and she ended up being a big part of the finish to the bout. The heels held Mina hostage and got Toni Storm to forfeit the match. The finish suggests that officials had to come up with a new plan after the Queen was put on shelf.