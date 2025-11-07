AEW Star Pulled From Indie Match Due To Recent Injury

Queen Aminata is set to miss her upcoming indie match after being pulled off this week’s episode of Dynamite due to injury.

The AEW star was originally scheduled to defend the DPW Women’s Worlds Championship against Dani Luna on an event on Friday, November 7.

The company confirmed on X, however, that the title defence has been cancelled in light of her injury. Though they announced that Queen Aminata will still be present for the event, and Luna will now face Jada Stone in a singles match instead:

I was really looking forward to share the ring with @DaniLuna_pro tomorrow but unfortunately this situation is beyond my control. I am very sorry for letting you all down as your @deadlockpro Women’s Champion https://t.co/mESXLPyH6V — Queen Aminata ???????? (@amisylle) November 6, 2025

Tony Khan first announced the injury of the female star before this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Guinean professional wrestler was originally scheduled to square off against Megan Bayne in a Blood & Guts advantage match at the show.

Mina Shirakawa replaced Aminata in this bout, but she ended up losing to Bayne. AEW has since announced that Mina will be replacing the injured star in the upcoming Women’s Blood & Guts match as well.

The injury is an unfortunate one, as Aminata had gotten the chance to compete in this inaugural Women’s match after taking to social media and demanding an opportunity from the AEW President.

It’s unknown what kind of injury the AEW star has suffered, so it’s hard to say if she’ll stay out of action for long. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more updates.