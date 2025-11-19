Rebel Grateful To Tony Khan After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

AEW personality Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, recently shared that she has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer. This concerning diagnosis comes after a year of misindentified symptoms for 47-year-old performer.

News of Rebel’s diagnosis has been met with a flurry of well-wishes from fans and those in the industry alike. On X, Rebel shared her gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan, revealing that he has given her a gift basket. Khan has also been sharing kind words to Rebel, who said that “Your support means the world to me.”

Thank you @TonyKhan for the kind words and gift basket. Your support means the world to me ?? #AEW pic.twitter.com/UipATvIwxz — REBEL (@RebelTanea) November 18, 2025

This gesture from Khan was met with a lot of positive comments, though not everyone was impressed. When one fan argued that Khan was making a half-hearted gesture given his vast wealth, Rebel fired back.

Tony Khan has done more for me than you will EVER KNOW! This was just a cherry on top. I’m eternally grateful for him. SO THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK BUD. Instead of spreading NEGATIVITY. — REBEL (@RebelTanea) November 18, 2025

Rebel is battling Primary pulmonary lymphoma (PPL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in the lungs. Symptoms are often non-specific, like a persistent cough, fever, or chest pain, and diagnosis can be challenging as it may be confused with other lung diseases. PPL accounts for less than 1% of all lymphomas and 0.5-1% of primary lung cancers.

Rebel isn’t the only AEW name Khan has gone the extra mile for. In October 2025, Khan visited Kota Ibushi, who is recovering from broken femur surgery. On social media, Ibushi was immensely grateful to Khan for showing up, that was also somewhat embarrassed that Khan had to see him this way.

Rebel has been a part of AEW for years but has been absent throughout 2024 and into 2025. We at SEScoops join the family, friends, colleagues and fans wishing her all the best in this battle outside of the ring.