Report: AEW Announcer Is “Beloved” Backstage, Inks New Deal

A new report from Fightful Select has provided an update on the status of announcer Ian Riccaboni, revealing that the longtime voice of Ring of Honor has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling and is receiving high praise from his colleagues.

According to the report, Riccaboni recently signed a new deal to remain with the company. He has had a more frequent presence on AEW programming this year, particularly during double tapings of Dynamite and Collision, where he is brought in to give Tony Schiavone a break during the long shows.

The news of his new contract has been well-received backstage. The report notes that sources within AEW have called Riccaboni “beloved,” and that a number of wrestlers have expressed their hope that he will become a “more permanent fixture” on AEW broadcasts.

The report also adds some context to his role, stating that AEW has been happy with their commentary team, and that Riccaboni, by his own choice, maintains a day job that he enjoys. The company has respected his desire to maintain a healthy schedule for his family.

He reportedly received heavy praise internally for his work during the recent stretch of double tapings. The report notes that fans can expect to see him more regularly during AEW’s current multi-week residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, which kicked off with last night’s episode of Dynamite.