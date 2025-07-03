AEW
Report: Sting Discussed For Potential AEW Appearance

by Andrew Ravens

With Darby Allin’s return to AEW television reportedly imminent, he may not be coming back alone. According to a new report from Fightful Select, “The Icon” Sting has long been discussed for a potential cameo or appearance at the upcoming AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view.

The internal suspicion is that any appearance by the WWE Hall of Famer would be tied to what his former protege, Darby Allin, is doing on the show.

This news isn’t a major surprise, as Sting lives in the Texas area and was a surprise guest at the AEW All In ticket on-sale event back in December. The legend himself has also noted that he expects to be at the event. Additionally, he is scheduled for a signing and photo opportunity at Starrcast, which is taking place in the same area during All In weekend.

