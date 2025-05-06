Rhino Doing AEW Media Tour Ahead of Dynamite Debut

Rhino is a true legend of the wrestling business, and it appears his future could be with All Elite Wrestling. Recently, the Man Beast from Detroit, Michigan has been making media appearances for Tony Khan’s promotion, generating excitement among fans about a potential “All-Elite” future.

The veteran has spoken to several news outlets, including CBS Detroit, FOX2 News, 101 WRIF, and WXYZ Detroit, sharing his insights on AEW and the professional wrestling landscape. With decades of experience across WWE, ECW, and TNA Wrestling, Rhino brings valuable perspective to discussions about the industry.

These media appearances come ahead of Rhino’s upcoming AEW debut. The wrestling legend will appear on the May 7 edition of AEW Dynamite as well as the May 10 edition of AEW Collision. These appearances follow Rhino’s departure from TNA Wrestling in late 2024.

With Rhino sharing his thoughts ahead of his AEW arrival, fans should expect that his appearances this week might signal not just a one-off visit, but the beginning of something significant.