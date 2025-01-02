Ric Flair Plans For Saturday’s AEW Collision Scrapped

Ric Flair was originally scheduled to make a cameo appearance at this Saturday’s AEW Collision event at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. However, according to a report by PWInsider.com, those plans have changed, and Flair is no longer expected to attend.

Instead, AEW has tapped local wrestling legends Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, better known as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, to appear at the event. The report also noted that the duo is slated to make additional appearances at future AEW events in the coming weeks.

Flair joined AEW in 2023, debuting as Tony Khan’s surprise gift to Sting ahead of Sting’s retirement at the Revolution pay-per-view. His appearances in AEW have been tied to a sponsorship deal with Wooooo Energy, which funded his involvement. This arrangement mirrors a similar sponsorship model used by WCW with Randy Savage in the 1990s. Since Revolution, Flair has not been featured on AEW programming.

Card for Saturday’s AEW Collision:

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

Jeff Jarrett in action

The Rock 'n' Roll Express to appear

Although Flair’s cameo has been removed from the lineup, the inclusion of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express continues the show’s nod to wrestling history, especially given Charlotte’s deep wrestling roots.