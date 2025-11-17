Ric Flair Explains Absence From AEW Blood & Guts Broadcast

Ric Flair was advertised to appear at the AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts special in Greensboro, NC, on November 12, but fans watching the broadcast were left wondering where he was. While his legendary rival Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat appeared on the show for a segment with FTR and Stokely Hathaway, Flair’s appearance was limited to an off-air segment for the live crowd before Dynamite began.

“The Nature Boy” has since taken to social media to explain his absence, revealing he is “nursing a rotator cuff injury” which forced him to leave the show early.

In his post, Flair apologized to the fans and AEW President Tony Khan for his early departure:

“I Want To Apologize To Everyone For Having To Leave The @AEW Show Early Last Wednesday Due To My Rotator Cuff Injury. I Appreciate @TonyKhan Giving Me The Opportunity To Be On The Show. It Was Nice Catching Up With All The Great Talent And Ricky Steamboat. I Look Forward To Being Invited Again. After I Have My Shoulder Healed Up, I Will Be Back Up & Running. I Just Want You All To Know That I Would Never Disappoint You Intentionally.”