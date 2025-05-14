Ricochet on Young Bucks Alliance and Sabu’s Influence

AEW star Ricochet opened up about his undefeated partnership with EVPs The Young Bucks and paid tribute to recently departed wrestling legend Sabu during a candid interview on the Battleground Podcast.

The high-flying superstar, who has been turning heads with his reinvented persona in AEW, spoke glowingly about teaming with The Young Bucks, emphasizing the natural chemistry that comes from their shared history.

“The chemistry is great. It goes back years,” Ricochet explained. “We’ve been respectively in our own battles against each other. So we know each other very well. They’re the bosses. They’re the EVPs. So that’s never a bad thing to have on your side.”

Beyond the political advantages of aligning with AEW’s executive talent, Ricochet highlighted their in-ring prowess as a key benefit of the partnership.

“They have—they’re known for winning. Their track record is known for winning. And anytime you can be a part of that, it’s great,” he added, noting their current undefeated streak as a team.

Honoring Sabu’s Legacy

The interview took a more somber turn when discussing the passing of wrestling innovator Sabu, who had died just before the interview was conducted. Ricochet was reflective about Sabu’s significant influence on his own high-flying style and modern wrestling as a whole.

“He’s one of the original guys that I’ve seen doing the craziest stuff,” Ricochet said. “Sometimes it didn’t work out, but when it did work out, man, it was awesome. And so he goes up there for sure as one of those guys that really helped innovate the high-flying style that you see today.”

The AEW star didn’t hesitate to acknowledge how Sabu’s pioneering work paved the way for his own career and many others in the industry.

“If not for Sabu, I don’t think a lot of us would even be doing what we do,” he stated, before adding with his characteristic confidence, “Actually, I remember giving him a 630 pinning him. So that’s another legend that I beat. But mad respect to Sabu.”

Ricochet battles Zack Gowen tonight at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.