Ricochet Details Escalating Feud with Zack Gowen Ahead of Beach Break Bout

In a revealing interview on the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Ricochet provided startling insights into his intensifying feud with Zack Gowen, including the shocking moment when he removed Gowen’s prosthetic leg on Collision. The high-flying superstar didn’t mince words when explaining the physical confrontation, placing responsibility squarely on Gowen for escalating the situation.

“That wouldn’t have even happened had he not gotten in the ring,” Ricochet explained. “We were just talking. The security came over. And then honestly, I kind of just blacked out after that and, you know, events transpired and things happened. That wouldn’t have happened if he had just stayed on that side. If he would have just watched the show.”

What makes this confrontation even more intriguing is the unexpected nature of Gowen’s appearance at the event. According to Ricochet, Gowen wasn’t originally scheduled to be there at all.

“He wasn’t even going to be there at first,” Ricochet revealed. “He had actually messaged one of our producers just to ask to get lunch and the producer is like, ‘if you’re going to be there why don’t you just come to the show, we’ll get you front row, you bring your family, give you a little shout out and have a nice time.’ So he wasn’t even supposed to be there really, it’s just by chance.”

The AEW star then pointedly added:

“He’s the one that decided to jump over the guard rail and get into the ring. And he knows more than anybody, he knows that anything can happen when you step into that ring, that 20 by 20. So, he just happened to see that literally anything can happen.”

Social media has been ablaze since the incident, with Ricochet doubling down on his aggressive stance. He has publicly threatened to target Gowen’s remaining leg in their upcoming confrontation on Dynamite, suggesting this feud is far from over.

Gowen Prepares for “Beach Break” Showdown

The rivalry reaches its boiling point tonight as the two are set to face off on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Gowen, who will be making his first appearance on national television wrestling in 22 years, recently shared an emotional video alongside his two young sons discussing the upcoming match.

“You know, life always seems to put me in impossible situations to overcome. Yet I always overcome. The Gowens always overcome. It’s what we do,” Gowen declared in the powerful promo posted to AEW’s social media accounts. “Overcoming cancer to become the world’s first one-legged professional wrestling superstar. Climbing a mountain with 11 other amputees.”

The emotional video shows Gowen using this moment as a teaching opportunity for his children:

“This is what I teach my boys: that life is not about what happens to us. Life is about how we respond to what happens to us. And Ricochet, it’s time for me to overcome one more time, because you’re going to see me, Zach Gowen, in an AEW ring next Wednesday.”

Gowen later expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, and thanked fans for remembering him. He said the magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in his soul, and he’s grateful to share that energy one more time in front of his kids.