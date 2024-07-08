Riho Confirms Arm Injury After AEW Return Match

Former AEW Women’s Champion Riho has confirmed her injury.

The female star took on Instagram to announce the news. She posted a photo with a sling, and noted that she has fractured her arm.

A number of AEW stars have since replied to the post and people such as the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale and Madison Ryan have wished a speedy recovery to their co-worker:

Riho had only returned to the ring during the July 6 episode of AEW Collision where she defeated Lady Frost but also seemingly sustained the injury.

The AEW star had been out of action for four months before that. Her last match before the Collision debut had taken place at the March 13 episode of Dynamite where she suffered a defeat at the hands of Willow Nightingale.

Fightful Select is reporting that the 27-year-old was scheduled to begin a feud with Serena Deeb. The latest injury obviously puts those plans in question.

Riho In AEW

Riho has been a part of the AEW roster since their first show in Double or Nothing 2019. She competed in a six-women tag team match at the event.

She was notably crowned the Inaugural Women’s World Champion of the company. The former DDT star defeated Hikaru Shida during the premiere episode of Dynamite for the victory.

Things have not gone Riho’s way since the COVID-19 pandemic. She has had to take multiple long breaks due to travel restrictions as well as injuries and has not held any titles in AEW since then.