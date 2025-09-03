Riho Set to Challenge Mercedes Moné for TBS Title at All Out

Riho, AEW’s inaugural Women’s World Champion, made a surprise return on the September 3, 2025 episode of Dynamite after being sidelined for over a year due to a fractured arm.

During the opening match, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Alex Windsor but attacked her post-match. Riho’s music hit as she rushed to the ring, delivering a double foot stomp from the top rope and a dropkick that sent Mone retreating. Riho then picked up the TBS Championship belt, signaling her interest in challenging for the title.

RIHO IS BACK!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2GvM23mfyh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025

AEW All Out 2025 Match Announcement

The confrontation has led to an official TBS Championship match between Mercedes Moné (c) and Riho at AEW All Out 2025 on Saturday, September 20th, streaming on HBO Max PPV. This will mark the first singles match between the two wrestlers.