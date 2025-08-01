AEW Star Hints At End of Tag Team After Collision Title Change

An AEW tag team has seemingly run its course.

The main event of this week’s episode of AEW Collision saw Dustin Rhodes defending his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher.

The brutal Chicago Street Fight saw both competitors putting each other through hell, and both the champion and the challenger were covered in blood by the end of the night. Don Callis proved to be the difference maker in the end.

Callis slipped a screwdriver to Fletcher, which the young star used to stab Dustin in the knee. The TNT Champion eventually managed to get the screwdriver out of his flesh, but the damage was already done. Kyle ended the match with a sheer drop brainbuster on Dustin to win the TNT Championship.

Sons of Texas No More?

Kyle Fletcher, however, was not done with his opponent even after the bell. The 56-year-old had to be stretchered out of the arena following a brutal post-match beatdown at the hands of the new champion.

Dustin’s ROH tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, interestingly made a tweet after tonight’s show, writing ‘It was nice while it lasted’:

It was nice while it lasted ?? — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) August 1, 2025

Guevara was put in a tag team with the wrestling veteran when he returned to AEW TV in August last year, following his suspension from the promotion. With Dustin seemingly being written off TV with tonight’s angle, it’s possible that Sammy will return to singles competition.

Though the duo known as Sons of Texas still hold the ROH Tag Team Championship, and we’ll have to see how the officials address it if Rhodes indeed takes time off from the promotion.