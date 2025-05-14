Saraya Discusses AEW Departure, Says Door Remains Open For Return

Former AEW star Saraya recently revealed that her departure from AEW was amicable and that the door remains open for her potential return in the future.

The former AEW Women’s Champion recently departed AEW. Since then talks of a potential return to WWE has been on the cards. While she hasn’t joined any pro wrestling promotion yet, she doesn’t rule out a return to AEW in the future as well.

During an appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya discussed her departure from AEW and stated that Tony Khan was supportive of her decision. She then revealed that Khan has left the door open for a possible comeback. Saraya revealed:

“I was like, alright, time for me to bow out. Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great. He was like, let’s do it. Like- that’s perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great, and yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, okay, now it’s time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess.”

Saraya is currently a free agent in the market and on multiple occasions, she has teased her possible comeback to WWE. She had previously stated that she wanted to tick-off a couple of things off her bucket list.