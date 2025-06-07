Shane McMahon Confirms He “Had A Meeting With AEW,” But Says “It’s Not WWE”

Shane McMahon has confirmed that he has had a meeting with All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Shane addressed speculation about him potentially joining the rival promotion, confirming that discussions have indeed taken place.

This on-the-record statement follows a July 2024 report from Fightful Select, which noted that Shane McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan had met to discuss “possibilities moving forward.” In the new TMZ interview, Shane confirmed the meeting took place.

“I had a meeting with AEW and wished them continued success,” Shane said. He then tempered expectations by stating his loyalty to the company his family built: “But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company I helped build.” However, he left the door open for any possibility.”But you never know what’s gonna happen in this business.”

Shane has not been involved with WWE in an on-screen or official capacity since early 2022, making his free agent status a topic of interest for wrestling fans.