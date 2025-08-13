Shayna Baszler Says She’s Not Ruling Out A Move To AEW

Recently released WWE superstar Shayna Baszler has spoken out about her future in professional wrestling, revealing that she is not ruling out a potential move to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion was asked about the possibility of signing with AEW. She confirmed that discussions have taken place, citing her close friendships with talent in the company, such as fellow MMA Four Horsewoman, Marina Shafir.

“It’s not a secret, I’m really good friends with Marina (Shafir), I have a lot of good friends there,” she said. “So there’s been some discussion as to what the future could hold, for sure.”

Baszler explained that her primary focus is on continuing to wrestle, regardless of the promotion. “I don’t care as much of the letters behind it, I just want to practice my craft. And if I can do that alongside my friends, that’s always a great place to be,” she stated. “So, I’m not going to say a hard no to any of that.”

During the interview, Baszler also addressed recent reports that she had been working as a producer in NXT following her release. She clarified that she was simply at the Performance Center helping friends with submission training and decided to listen in on the producer’s headset, a learning technique that Bryan Danielson had once recommended to her. She confirmed she was not working for the company in an official capacity.

Baszler confirmed in the same interview that she was released by WWE in July, despite having three years remaining on a recently signed contract extension. Her 90-day non-compete clause is expected to expire in October, at which point “The Queen of Spades” will be free to sign with another promotion.