SmackDown Preview (8/15): Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre,

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown features Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and more, setting the stage for high-stakes showdowns as the road to WWE Clash in Paris heats up. The show will be live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE SmackDown preview for tonight (August 15, 2025):

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear

Drew McIntyre will address his shocking attack on Cody Rhodes

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

LA Knight, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Jade Cargill, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton are advertised as featured stars

Both in-ring action and big storyline developments are expected, with Drew McIntyre’s explanation being a major focus of the hype.