St. Louis To Host AEW WrestleDream In October

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced the date and location for its annual fall pay-per-view, WrestleDream. The company confirmed on Monday that the 2025 edition of the show will emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, October 18th.

The news, first reported by the St. Louis Business Journal, was confirmed by AEW via a social media post on July 21. The announcement shared the event details and the ticket rollout plan for the big event. Premium seating early access for the show begins on July 22, with general tickets going on sale to the public on July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

The WrestleDream announcement helps solidify AEW’s pay-per-view schedule for the remainder of the year. Before heading to St. Louis, the company has two other major international events planned. On Sunday, August 24, AEW will be at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, for the annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door crossover event. Following that, AEW All Out is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The WrestleDream event was established by AEW in honor of the late wrestling icon and New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki. The 2024 edition of the pay-per-view was headlined Jon Moxley beating Bryan Danielson for the World Heavyweight Title.