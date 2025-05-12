‘Tail Between My Legs’: Sting Explains How AEW Debut Came About After Failed WWE Run

Sting has revealed how Tony Khan convinced him to join AEW.

The Icon, alongside Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, recently spoke to Screen Rant for a detailed piece about AEW Dynamite beating WCW Nitro to become the longest running wrestling show in history of Turner Broadcasting.

During the interview, Sting discussed how AEW gave him a chance to end his career on his own terms. This was important for the wrestling veteran after his WWE run came to an abrupt end following his 2015 Night of Champions match with Seth Rollins. The former WCW star suffered a neck injury in the match.

As the promotion then run by Vince McMahon would not clear him for a return, the wrestling veteran thought it to be the end of his legendary career for a long time:

“It seems like there’s been a reoccurring theme that’s happened to me a couple of times over the years, always tied to WWE, and it has to do with disappearing with my tail between my legs, so to speak, and just not wanting, after all the years, not wanting it to end the way it was ending. Although I had made amends with it and had a resolve about it and I was fine. But I got a phone call from Tony Khan and also Cody. Cody Rhodes called me as well and just said, hey, and Tony’s words were, ‘Hey, would you like to come back and play for a little while?”

Felt Like WCW: Sting

Despite getting the call from AEW, Sting would not jump on the opportunity immediately. His WWE deal ended in May 2020, but he didn’t make his AEW debut until December that year. The 66-year-old explained that he wasn’t sure the fans or the younger wrestlers of the promotion would want to see him, and it took some convincing from Tony Khan before he said yes:

“Tony was convinced that the fans would be bonkers over it. He built my confidence. I had great conversations with him. I started to look and pay attention to some of the talent there. Darby Allin, for example. It just seemed like as I watched their show, it felt like WCW way back in the day.”

Sting’s 3-year run would ultimately end up being a huge success for both the company and the wrestling performer as well. The WCW veteran got to end his career on his terms while his recognition among lost fans helped AEW garner a dedicated fan base.