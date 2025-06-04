Sting Superfans Get Engaged At Wrestling Icon’s Meet-and-Greet

Two fans of Sting were thrilled to meet the icon, and made their meet-and-greet even more special by getting engaged. On X, Sting shared footage of the two fans who got engaged and offered his congratulations to Angel and Crystal.

Sting retired from in-ring competition in 2024 and ended his AEW career undefeated with a tag-team victory at the Revolution pay-per-view. Though his in-ring career is over, Sting remains under contract with AEW and appeared at the All In: London 2024 pay-per-view.

Though his in-ring career is over, Sting continues to hold a significant presence in wrestling and is a regular at conventions and similar events. This year marks the last year Sting will feature his iconic face paint before retiring the design in 2026. With that in mind, Angel and Crystal’s engagement was even more special, and we wish them all the best on their upcoming nuptials.