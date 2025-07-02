Multiple Stipulations Confirmed For All In: Texas Matches

The upcoming All In: Texas PPV will feature more than one stipulation match.

The duo of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay had laid out a challenge to The Young Bucks for a tag team match last week. Ospreay had pitched the idea for the EVPs to put their executive positions on the line for this match.

The duo of Matt and Nick Jackson agreed to this bout on this week’s Dynamite 300 special. Though with the stipulation that Strickland and Ospreay will not be able to challenge for the World Championship for a year if they lose the upcoming match.

Not only that but Hangman Adam Page also challenged Jon Moxley to turn their upcoming AEW title bout into a Texas Death Match during the show which the Death Riders leader accepted.

AEW All In Texas Updated Card

All In Texas will take place from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this month on July 12. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page Title Unification Match: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight)

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match For AEW World Title Shot

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match For Women’s World Title Shot

Tag Team Stipulation Match: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)

Kris Statlander will be the first entrant in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet while Mark Briscoe will enter the Men’s Gauntlet first. Briscoe will be followed by MJF who earned the second entry into the match at tonight’s show.