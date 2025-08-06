Stokely Hathaway Set For First Singles Match In 2 Years At Next Dynamite

Stokely Hathaway will be competing in his first singles match in more than 2 years at next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week’s episode of the Wednesday night show featured a backstage interview with Adam Copeland. The wrestling veteran first talked about Christian Cage before turning his attention to FTR and Stokely Hathaway.

Cope discussed the No Contact clause the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have got against him, which stops the former World Champion from coming within 200 feet of them.

The Hall of Famer then revealed that since the stipulation does not apply to Stokely Hathaway, he went to Tony Khan and got himself a match against the FTR manager for next week’s Dynamite. If Harwood & Wheeler got involved, their restraining order will become null and void.

Stokely Hathaway last entered the ring during the All In: London PPV in August 2024. He teamed up with Kris Statlander for a match against the team of Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale.

His last singles match came during a March 2023 episode of Dynamite. Former FTW Champion HOOK defeated him in a quick NO DQ match at the time.

Apart from this, the company has also announced a singles match between Kevin Knight and Jon Moxley for the show next week.