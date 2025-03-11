Swerve Strickland Defends Travis Scott Over Cody Rhodes Injury, But Reveals His Warning

Travis Scott’s surprising appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber turned chaotic when he inadvertently injured Cody Rhodes, bursting his eardrum.

While many fans and critics have called out the rapper for his reckless involvement, AEW star Swerve Strickland has stepped up to defend him—while also revealing he had warned Scott to be careful.

Speaking on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Strickland explained that Scott was simply an excited fan living out a dream moment in the wrestling world. Sharing the ring with The Rock, John Cena, and Rhodes was an overwhelming experience, and Strickland believes Scott’s enthusiasm got the best of him.

“That’s a very excited artist who finally got to do his dream. You’re in there with the two biggest icons that we have left. The two biggest icons that have ever done it. Of course, you’re excited, and you’re with the world champion. That’s a lot of excitement and pressure. That’s what happens when you get excited with someone who is not in our industry,” Strickland said.

However, Strickland also revealed that he had spoken with Scott before the event and advised him to be cautious. The two had recently played golf together, where Scott shared his excitement for his wrestling debut.

“I was on the golf course with Travis not that long ago. He was telling me, ‘I’m excited. I’m training with Booker T. This is going to be wild.’ He wanted to talk more about wrestling than music. I was like, ‘Make sure you take care of yourself and others.’”

Despite the controversy, Strickland emphasized that these kinds of crossover moments bring excitement to wrestling but sometimes come with unexpected risks.

It remains to be seen whether Scott will get another shot in WWE—or if this incident will make promotions more cautious about involving outside celebrities in the ring.