Swerve Strickland Throws First Pitch At Arizona Diamondbacks Game

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was in Arizona to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their game against the Colorado Rockies. While Swerve’s pitch was just high in the strike zone, he later shared that it was his best first pitch that he’s thrown.

Strickland’s role demonstrates the growing mainstream appeal of AEW, a huge move for a company that is just six years old. Already, fans see AEW talent, including ones not attached to a past-life in WWE, having roles in interviews and press events, highlighting how far Tony Khan’s company has come.

In AEW, Strickland remains one of the top stars and is on the hunt to regain the AEW World Championship. Both in and out of the ring, Strickland’s charisma, skills, and personality can’t be denied.