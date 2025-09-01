Swerve Strickland On Being A Meme: “Whatever Gets My Face Out There More”

In the world of professional wrestling, becoming a viral meme is often a sign of a superstar’s growing popularity and cultural relevance. For AEW’s Swerve Strickland, who has been the subject of several popular memes this year, it’s something he is happy to embrace, as long as the content remains fun and not offensive.

While speaking to Complex Sports in a recent interview, Swerve was asked for his thoughts on his newfound status as a meme. He made it clear that he has a good sense of humor about the situation and sees the value in the extra exposure it brings him. He explained that as long as the memes are not derogatory or hurtful, he is all for the fans having their fun with his on-screen moments.

“Whatever gets my face out there more, and if y’all can entertain this, as long as it’s not offensive, I’m cool,” Swerve said. His relaxed attitude about the memes shows his understanding of modern fan culture and his willingness to engage with the audience in a fun and lighthearted way. This approach has only endeared him more to the AEW fanbase, who appreciate his willingness to be in on the joke.

During the interview, Swerve was shown one of the most popular memes of him, which was created from a moment at the All In: Texas pay-per-view. The image captured his intense look as “Hangman” Adam Page won the AEW World Championship. “Yeah, the Michael Jackson person here, I’m like, ‘Umm?’ they make it seem like I’m a parody of myself. Like, I’m impersonating myself,” he said with a laugh.

He also referenced another popular meme that turned him into a blue genie coming out of a lamp. “The one where where they turn me blue, and they put me out coming out of a lamp. I appreciate all of them,” he stated. His acknowledgment and appreciation for the specific memes show that he is not only aware of his online presence but also enjoys the creativity of the fans who make them.

“Like I said, as long as it’s fun is not like derogatory, hurting anybody or being offensive, have your fun, have your way with it. It’s the internet. This is what we’re here for. Just don’t hurt nobody’s feelings, especially mine.”