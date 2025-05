AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is set to release his own Reebok Answer 3 sneaker collaboration, marking a high-profile crossover between pro wrestling and streetwear.

The exclusive colorway of Allen Iverson’s signature shoe draws inspiration from the Killmonger-themed gear Strickland wore during his title win at AEW Dynasty 2024.

The design pays tribute to both his championship moment and cultural influences.

The limited-edition sneaker will release on May 28 and is priced at $160.