Swerve Strickland Says “It’s Time To Start Gatekeeping Wrestling Again”

One day after his loss at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland has posted a cryptic message on social media. His post suggests a potential change in mindset for the former champion.

In a post on his social media on Monday morning, Strickland made a statement. “It was time to start gatekeeping wrestling again,” he wrote. The message comes after a brutal night for the top star at Wembley Stadium.

At Forbidden Door event, Swerve Strickland unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. After the match, Okada continued his assault, targeting Strickland’s already injured knee. The champion trapped Swerve’s leg between the ring post and the steel steps before hitting it with a steel chair.

The attack was interrupted by Strickland’s manager, Prince Nana, who attempted to make the save with a steel pipe. However, this was followed by the surprise return of Wardlow, who attacked Nana and revealed himself to be the newest member of Okada’s faction, the Don Callis Family.

Strickland has been working through a legitimate torn meniscus injury for some time. He is expected to take time off to heal up.