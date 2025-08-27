Swerve Strickland Recovering from Successful Knee Surgery

AEW star Swerve Strickland successfully underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday, finally addressing a knee injury that had plagued him since 2019. The former AEW World Champion confirmed the procedure’s success with a simple social media post: “Success.”

Strickland’s legitimate knee issue was cleverly woven into recent AEW storylines, culminating in an injury angle at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London. After losing his AEW Unified Championship challenge to Kazuchika Okada, Strickland became the target of a post-match attack focusing on his injured knee.

The angle also served as the catalyst for Wardlow’s surprising return to AEW programming, with the powerhouse being revealed as Okada’s newest ally in the Don Callis Family. This development adds another layer to the ongoing faction storyline while providing storyline justification for Strickland’s upcoming absence.

AEW has not announced a timeline for Strickland’s return to action. The company is already dealing with another significant absence, as Will Ospreay is also sidelined following Forbidden Door with his own upcoming surgery.

Strickland held the AEW World Championship for four months in 2023, establishing himself as one of the promotion’s top stars. His recovery will be closely monitored by fans eager to see the dynamic performer return to the ring at full strength.